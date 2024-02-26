Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 17: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Is At Rs 73 Crore And Counting

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: KritiSanon)

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, on day 17, minted ₹ 2.65 crore at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. The romantic comedy's total collection now stands at ₹ 73.55 crore, the report added. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which hit the theatres on February 9, has been jointly directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The movie revolves around a unique love story between a robot engineer Aryan Agnihotri, essayed by Shahid Kapoor, and a robot (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation—SIFRA) played by Kriti Sanon. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two stars.

Earlier, in a conversation with E-Times, Shahid Kapoor, who is looked upon as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, revealed that his co-star [Kriti Sanon] “was better than” him. The actor said that he was dancing after 8 years so was “a little nervous.” Shahid said, “I was dancing after 8 years while Kriti gets an opportunity to dance in movies at least twice every year, so I was a little nervous. And while we were dancing, she would tell me that she was nervous. But, I had my own set of issues to deal with, that come with dancing after such a long break. I think the music of the film is really fun, and I really enjoyed myself. I was telling Kriti the other day that by the third song (title song), she was better than me.”

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, said that she had fun while filming the songs. The actress said, “I was actually nervous to dance with him because I have seen him dance over the years. He's sharp, knows his moves and is effortless. And I do love dancing, and have loved it before I knew I could act. So I think dancing has been my first love. I'm trained in Kathak because my mom thought she likes dancing, so let's give her a base and grounding.”

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in prominent roles. The film has been jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.