Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film. (courtesy: maddockfils)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, released in theatres on Friday and it earned Rs 6.50 crore net on its first day, reported Sacnilk. The film that features Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, had 8.80% occupancy in the morning shows. The highest occupancy rate was in the night shows - around 25.46%. According to another Sacnilk report, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had minted Rs 1 crore by selling 45678 tickets for day 1 through advance booking, across India.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya showcases the story of an engineer (played by Shahid Kapoor), who falls in love with Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot, played by Kriti Sanon, which leads to a comedy of errors. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. The film has been directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film also features veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "All the song and dance and the feeble attempts at tickling the funny bone do not yield much dividend. The film relies far too heavily on the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to help it tide over its gaping crater-sized holes. But since its progress is akin to that of a substandard automaton acquired from the grey market, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya runs on empty and is not even mildly diverting."