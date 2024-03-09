Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Day 29 Box Office Collection: Report Card On Shahid Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Film

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's box office numbers continue to dip. The film, on day 29, made ₹ 0.4 crore at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw an “overall 17.89% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, March 8,” the report added. After this, the film's total box office collection stands at ₹ 82.25 crore. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, revolves around an engineer and a robot named Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation aka SIFRA. The Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

During one of the promotional interviews, Shahid Kapoor opened up about working with Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in the film. He told ANI, “To share screen space with him is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather. I don't think there could be a better cast than this and we just wanted Dimple Ma'am to say yes to this role and luckily, she did. Because I don't think anyone else could've done this role. She plays my maasi in the film, I have a lot of scenes with her."

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya “has shades of Maria Schrader's I Am Your Man, a German sci-fi drama released in 2021. The film's female protagonist, an archaeologist looking for funds for a research project, agrees to spend three weeks with a humanoid robot programmed to be a perfect partner attuned to her every single need, feeling and impulse.”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.