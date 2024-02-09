Ishaan Khatter On Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 'What A Priceless Performer You Are Bhai'

Image instagrammed by Ishaan Khatter. (courtesy: IshaanKhatter)

Ishaan Khatter gave a loud shout out to brother Shahid Kapoor's new film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, released in theatres today. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a special screening of the film on Thursday night. Ishaan attended the screening and wrote a special note on his Instagram story after watching the film. Ishaan shared a picture of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon with the directors of the film Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Ishaan wrote about the film, "TBMAUJ what a laugh riot! And such a deceptively clever and provocative film!" He added, "So much more than meets the eye! The conversation will linger beyond the theatre! Enjoyed thoroughly" and dropped a red heart emoji.

Tagging his big brother, Ishaan wrote, "What a priceless performer you are bhai. Can't imagine anyone else bringing both the laughs and the depth the way you did." For Kriti Sanon, Ishaan wrote, "How incredibly you've aced such a tricky role! Sifra is iconic."

Ishaan Khatter's plus two at the screening were his mother Neliima Azeem and rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz. While Ishaan sported an all-black look, Chandni Bainz turned up in an olive-green dress. Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sanah and Ruhaan Kapur also showed up to the screening to cheer for Shahid. Here are a few pictures from the night:

Ishaan Khatter often posts about his brother on social media. On his birthday last year, Ishaan shared a throwback picture with Shahid and wrote, "My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier. but it's all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan." Take a look:

The film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. The film has been directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.