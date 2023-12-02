Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Birthday Wishes For Mom Neelima Azeem: 'No One Can Love Like You'

Image instagrammed by Ishaan Khatter. (courtesy: IshaanKhatter)

Ishaan Khatter is on cloud nine today. After all, it's his mother, veteran actress Neelima Azeem's birthday. To make the day super special, the actor has shared heartwarming pictures featuring himself, brother, actor Shahid Kapoor, and their darling mother. In one of the pics, the two are seen planting kisses on their mother's cheeks. Along with the pictures, Ishaan wrote, “Happy birthday, mom. May the twinkle in your eye remain grow brighter as you enter a more joyous stage of your life! You are my voice of reason and my beacon of strength. Love you,” with a blue heart emoji. Saba Pataudi was amongst the first ones to react to the post. She dropped a simple and affectionate message, saying, "Happy Birthday," accompanied by red heart emojis. Actor Naveen Sharma also extended his wishes. "Happy birthday to aunty," he said.

Shahid Kapoor also shared a nostalgic picture from his childhood to mark this special day. In the photo, a young Shahid gazes at the camera while Neelima Azeem smiles affectionately at her son. In the caption, Shahid expressed his love and admiration for Neelima Azeem. He wrote, “Happy birthday, mommy. No one can love like you.” Reacting to Shahid's picture, Ishaan Khatter posted a red heart emoji.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share a special bond, and they never miss a chance to make each other feel special on important occasions. On Ishaan's 27th birthday, Shahid shared a special video on Instagram. The video featured a compilation of pictures and videos capturing the moments between the two brothers. In the caption, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter, only Jhappis and Pappis for you."

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are half-brothers. Shahid Kapoor is the son of Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur, while Ishaan Khatter is the son of Neelima Azeem with her second husband, Rajesh Khattar.