Tara Sutaria Will Reportedly Co-Star With Shahid Kapoor In Arjun Reddy Remake

Tara Sutaria, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 has reportedly signed another film. A mid-day report stated that Tara has been signed for the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, which will also star Shahid Kapoor. The Telugu film, starring Vijay Deverakonda, reportedly made over Rs 510 million globally. Even before the release of her first film, the former Disney VJ already has a second film in her kitty. In her debut film, Tara will co-star with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Producer Karan Johar first introduced us to the new batch students by sharing individual pictures of the actors on social media.
Tara Sutaria started her career as a VJ with Disney India and also featured in two of its sitcoms - Oye Jassie and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (Indian adaptations of Oye Jessie and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody). Tara is trained singer and she has performed with artistes such as Louiz Banks and Mikey McCleary (a powerhouse of talent indeed). Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey are currently shooting for their upcoming film. We got a sneak peek of the behind the scene chilling when Manish Malhotra landed on the sets of Student Of The Year 2 and shared this photo:
CommentsThe cast was shooting in Mussoorie for their film and these pictures prove how the actors have braved the cold weather to give their best shot. In case you have missed these pictures from the sets, take a look at the photos here:
Student Of The Year, which released in 2012, was directed by Karan Johar. His film launched Sidharth Malhotra, Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia and David Dhawan's son Varun. Student Of The Year 2 is expected to hit the screens in November 2018.