Tanuja, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji And Nysa Devgn In The Mother Of All Throwbacks From 'Pre-COVID Times'

Tanishaa Mukerji, in a throwback state of mind, shared a picture from the pre-COVID times and it is all about her love for her family. The picture features Tanishaa with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, sister Kajol, and niece Nysa Devgn. In the perfect family portrait, the quartet, dressed impeccably, can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Tanishaa captioned her post: "Happy pre-COVID times! Family is what it's all about." She accompanied her post with the hashtags #stayhomestaysafe and #missingyouall. Tanishaa frequently shares pictures with her family on social media.

On World Environment Day this year, Tanishaa posted a picture with her mother and Bollywood veteran Tanuja and she wrote: "Happy world environment day everyone! Here with Mother Earth and my mother who taught me that we can heal anything with love and our earth needs healing."

Tanishaa and Kajol's mother Tanuja is a veteran actress who has featured in some of the most iconic films in Bollywood. Her filmography includes classics like Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan, Swarg Narak and Anubhav to name a few.

Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi. Earlier this year, Kajol starred as warrior Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

Tanishaa stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Sssshhh... She later starred in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie and Neal 'N' Nikki among others. She also participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.