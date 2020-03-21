Kajol And Sister Tanishaa Mukerji Are Keeping Their Instafam Busy With These Posts

Kajol shared this image (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol and her actress-sister Tanishaa Mukerji are keeping their Instafam busy, in this time of self isolation. Kajol, who seems to be in a "Just Kidding" mood, shared a picture of herself, on Friday, where she can be seen posing while sitting on a staircase. Sharing it on her Instagram profile, Kajol wrote a goofy caption to match the picture: "Question:- If you punch yourself and it hurts, are you strong or are you weak?" She also added the hashtags #KeepThinking, #TryItYourself and #JustKidding to her post. Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

A few days ago, Kajol shared a beautiful snippet, which seems to be a glimpse from her shoot diaries of the 2015 romantic-drama Dilwale. Sharing the picture of herself, the 45-year-old actress accompanied it with a thoughtful caption: "Are you ready to open the curtains and look at the world again?" This is the picture we are talking about:

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji is also keeping her Instafam occupied with her posts. The Neal 'N' Nikki actress, on Friday, shared a picture on her Instagram profile where she can be seen posing for the camera in a white outfit and tinted shades. Tanishaa's caption had a reference to the coronavirus pandemic that the country is fighting with. She wrote, "Look but don't touch. Reconnect with nature instead." Have a look:

On Thursday, Tanishaa shared this picture on her Instagram profile and gave us a glimpse of the "social distancing" that she is practicing. Take a look:

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the short film Devi. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the film also starred eight other actresses. Before that, Kajol featured in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite her husband Ajay Devgn.

On the other hand, Tanishaa is best known for starring in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie and Neal 'N' Nikki. She was last seen in the 2016 film Anna. She will next be seen in Code Name Abdul.