Tanishaa Mukerji's Pool Pic Is The Kind Of Social Distancing We Want

Tanishaa Mukerji's post about social isolation is a mood in itself. The 42-year-old actress, currently is self quarantine like most of us, is revisiting some of her best moments in life, which includes some quality time in the pool. When in self isolation, Tanishaa is "realising" that the good things in life are "free." Tanisha shared an envy generating photo on Instagram. Sporting a blue bikini and matching sunglasses, Tanishaa can be seen chilling on a float in a pool. Her smile says it all actually. "Social distancing baby! Take this time to realise the good things in life are free! Love, laugh, cherish yourself," Tanishaa captioned her post. Tanishaa's photo appears to be a throwback from her birthday celebrations earlier.

Here's how Tanishaa Mukerji made a splash on Instagram. Looks like she's a pool baby.

There's no end to Tanisha Mukerji's pool memories on Instagram. She posted this on Sunday: "So enjoying this social distancing taking the time to enjoy my alone time! We all need that time to connect with ourselves! My plan is to read do yoga and meditate today! What's yours?"

Here's how Tanishaa Mukerji was prepping for quarantine: "Oof! Always on my phone... even in paradise! Gotta disconnect to reconnect!"

Earlier this month, Tanishaa Mukerji celebrated her birthday with friends and family, including mom Tanuja. She was spotted twinning with Tanuja in matching swimwear in glimpses of her birthday celebrations.

Tanishaa Mukerji is Kajol's sister and is best known for starring in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie and Neal 'N' Nikki. She was last seen in the 2016 film Anna. She also participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.