To Tanuja, 80 Today, Adorable Birthday Wishes From Daughters Kajol And Tanisha

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kajol)

Actress Kajol has the sweetest message for her mom and veteran actress Tanuja on her 80th birthday. On Saturday, Kajol wished her mother by sharing a video message for her. In it, she can be heard saying, "Happy Happy 80th birthday Mom. I can never thank you enough for everything you have taught me by example and continue to do so. I love you to bits and pieces." The rest of the video comprises of snippets of interviews of the Haathi Mere Saathi actress about her journey in Bollywood and more. Kajol captioned the image, "Eight decades of love, wisdom, and laughter! Happy Birthday to my incredible Mom."

Actress Tanuja's younger daughter Tanisha also wished her mother on Instagram. Sharing a short video of their pictures, Tanisha wrote, "Happy birthday my Ma! My warrior my devi! The one who showed me that age is just a number and that life is for living on ur own terms! Here are just a few images that show the many colours that make u You! Generous loving and always ready to take care of everyone!!! Love you my earth."

On this Teachers' Day, earlier this month, Kajol shared a montage video of her interviews (given at different points in time) in which she talked about her mom (Tanuja), grandmother (Shobhna Samarth) and great-grandmother (Rattan Bai) and how they influenced her life.

Kajol wrote in the caption, "I was raised by a village. A village filled with strong cool women. I learnt by example not by being preached to. And I can never thank all my teachers enough. The good and the bad and the in-between. All of them taught me different things that had absolutely nothing to do with what you learn in school. The lessons had to do with life and came in handy just when I needed them the most. Like most kids, I thought I wasn't listening but like most kids, I was absorbing.. and hence the current me who is a beautiful amalgamation of everything I was taught and continue to be taught.#HappyTeachersDay" Actor Archana Puran Singh commented on the post, "Your mom is one of the most amazing women I've ever met. I'm totally in love." Saba Pataudi dropped a string of heart emojis on the post.

In terms of work, Kajol was seen in back-to-back OTT projects. She was seen in the web series The Trial, Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.