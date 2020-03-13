Inside Kajol's Devi Success Party With Karan Johar And Others

Kajol and Karan Johar photographed at the venue

The success party of Kajol's Devi was a star-studded affair with the presence of Karan Johar, Dino Morea, Geeta Kapoor among others. The short film Devi is a story of nine women who navigate through the sisterhood that has been thrust upon them by circumstances. The guest list of the success party of Devi further included Manish Malhotra, Shikha Talsania and many more. The cast of Devi including Kajol, Yashaswini Dayama, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Neena Kulkarni posed for the cameras outside the venue of the party.

Kajol looked pretty in a dark prussian blue dress as she smiled for the cameras.

Neena Kulkarni played the role of an elderly Marathi woman in the film. She posed for the cameras in a black dress.

Yahaswini Dayama was photographed outside the venue.

Shivani Raghuvanshi looked pretty in white as she posed for the cameras.

Karan Johar was present at the success party to cheer for the cast of Devi. Karan Johar, who was also present at the screening of Devi prior to its release on March 2, praised the film on Twitter, saying, "This really moved me. Such tremendous nuance and layered subtexts. Terrific ensemble of actors. Please watch this solid short Devi. Huge congratulations and big love to my friends Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen."

This really moved me! Such tremendous nuance and layered subtexts! Terrific ensemble of actors! Please watch this solid short #DEVI huge congratulations and big love to my friends @ashesinwind and @ryanmstephenhttps://t.co/clShaN05u5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 2, 2020

Dino Morea checked into the success party with a plus one.

Shikha Talsania, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra were also present at the party.

Devi is a brutally honest take on sexual harassment. The short film stars Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films, Devi released on March 2.