Tanuja Hospitalised For Abdominal Pain, Kajol Visits Mother

Kajol and Tanishaa are Tanuja's daughters. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Tanuja was hospitalised on Tuesday night Kajol's father-in-law Veeru Devgan died on Monday morning Tanuja has featured in several Bollywood and Bengali films

Veteran actress Tanuja was hospitalised on Tuesday evening after she complained of abdominal pain, reported news agency IANS. Tanuja's daughter Kajol, whose father-in-law and action director Veeru Devgan died two days ago, was photographed outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where the 75-year-old actress is currently undergoing treatment, reported IANS. The hospital authorities have not shared the details of Tanuja's illness except that she was admitted "with some pain in abdomen," a hospital official told IANS. Tanuja is a popular Bollywood actress and she has also starred in a few Bengali films.

Kajol photographed outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

Kajol is the elder of Tanuja's two daughters.

Tanuja co-starred with popular Bollywood actors such as Rajesh Khanna (Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish and Anokha Rishta), Dev Anand (Jewel Thief), Jeetendra (Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan and Swarg Narak) and Sanjeev Kumar (Anubhav, Jeene Ki Raah and Zabardast) to name a few. Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Nai Roshni and Do Chor are among her other popular films.

In 1963, Tanuja debuted in Bengali cinema opposite Uttam Kumar in Deya Neya. With veteran Bengali star Soumitra Chatterjee, she made films such as Teen Bhuvaner Parey and Prothom Kadam Phool.

Tanuja's recent prominent appearances have been in films like Son of Sardaar, starring her son-in law Ajay Devgn, and Konkona Sen's A Death In The Gunj. She also starred in 2017 television show Aarambh, which was a spin-off of sorts of the Baahubali series.

Tanuja was born to filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth in 1943. Her elder sister was actress Nutan. Tanuja married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee in 1973 and they have two daughters Kajol and Tanishaa, also an actress.

(With inputs from IANS)