How Lovely Is This Pic Of Actress Tanuja With Daughter Tanishaa?

Tanishaa Mukerji, currently holidaying in Andaman, shared a set of pictures of herself with mother Tanuja, a veteran actress, on Instagram. The photos feature the mother-daughter duo in a pool and they hug each other and smile for the perfect shot. Tanishaa shared the picture by quoting a few lines from Rudyard Kipling's poem Mother o' Mine, published in his 1892 book The Light That Failed. "Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine! If I were damned of body and soul, I know whose prayers would make me whole, Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine!" she wrote, adding hashtags like 'legend', 'love' and 'mother.' "What an amazing picture" and "lovely" are some of the comments on the picture of Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji. "Kajol is missing," read another comment. Actresses Kajol and Tanishaa are Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee's daughters.

In September 2018, Kajol and Tanishaa celebrated their mother Tanuja's 75th birthday with a grand birthday party, in which they also invited veteran actor Dharmendra, with whom Tanuja has worked in films like Do Chor, Chand Aur Suraj and Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi.

Kajol is a successful actress and is married to actor Ajay Devgn. They are parents to children Nysa and Yug.

Meanwhile, Tanishaa debuted in Bollywood with 2003 film Sssshhh... and later starred in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie, Neal 'N' Nikki, Sarkar and Sarkar Raj. Tanishaa was last seen in the 2016 film Anna. Tanishaa has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.