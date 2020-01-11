Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 1 - Ajay Devgn's Film Gets 'Healthy' Opening Of Rs 15.10 Crore

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Ajay Devgn's new film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior got a "healthy" opening at the box office, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which is a historical period drama based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, scored a total of Rs 15.10 crore on its first day, stated Taran Adarsh in his report. Tanhaji is also expected to fetch handsome numbers during the second and third day. Sharing the opening day performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Business grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in Maharashtra [Mumbai, parts of CP and Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 15.10 cr. #India business." Here's what Mr Adarsh shared:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn's actress wife Kajol as Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sarma. The film revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji's army. He died fighting Mughal Army leader Uday Bhan during the Battle of Sinhagad. As a tribute to Tanaji's bravery, Chhatrapati Shivaji renamed the hill fort of Kondhana as Sinhagad.

Tanhaji opened to decent reviews on Friday and reviewing the film for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave it 2.5 stars out of 5. He wrote in his review: "The two principal stars of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, in the guise of a ferocious Rajput fort-keeper who is unquestioningly trusted by Aurangzeb, are in their elements. It is another matter that the warriors that they play are shorn of authenticity."

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior marks Ajay Devgn and Kajol's first collaborative project after 10 years.