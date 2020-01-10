Ajay Devgn, Kajol Host Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Screening, Take Along Nysa And Yug

Kajol and Ajay Devgn at the screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Kajol and Ajay Devgn hosted a special screening of their new film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before the film opened in theatres. The film is a historical period drama, based on the life of 17th century Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, which is directed by filmmaker Om Raut and co-produced by Ajay Devgn himself. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Tanaji, who was Chhatrapati Shivaji's general, and Kajol as Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare. Kajol and Ajay hosted the screening for family and friends. The invitees included their daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Check out the photos from the special screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol at Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior screening

Ajay Devgn happily posed for a picture

Kajol attended the screening wearing a suit

Kajol with her son Yug Devgn snapped entering the film screening

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol was also a part of the screening on Thursday

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who features in the film as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was snapped entering the movie screening. Missing in action was Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of Tanaji's nemesis Udaybhan Singh Rathod in the film. He is busy with the promotions of his new film Jawaani Jaaneman, which releases on February 7.

Sharad Kelkar, who features in the film as Chhatrapati Shivaji, was also present

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, who reviewed the film for NDTV, said that the movie is a "Treat for the eye but not for the mind." He also added: "The two principal stars of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, in the guise of a ferocious Rajput fort-keeper who is unquestioningly trusted by Aurangzeb, are in their elements. It is another matter that the warriors that they play are shorn of authenticity... Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, written by long-time Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborator Prakash Kapadia with Om Raut, foists a terribly dull voice-over on the audience to guide it through a distorted history lesson." However, on the brighter side, Saibal Chatterjee pronounced the film "pretty crisp... for a swords-and-spears costume drama."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's release clashed with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak on Friday. The latter is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Ajay Devgn's film will also battle Rajnikanth's newly-released Darbar, which arrived in theatres on Thursday.