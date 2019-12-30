Dear Saif Ali Khan, Kajol 'Hopes' You Read Her Tweet About 'Betraying' Her During Tanhaji Promotions

Saif Ali Khan with Ajay Devgn. (Image courtesy kajolD)

Highlights "You betrayed me in Omkara," tweeted Kajol

"Hope you read this in Switzerland," Kajol added

Kajol and Saif are co-star in Tanhaji

Film promotions can be exhausting and who would know that better at the moment than Kajol - who is currently busy with the promotional duties of her forthcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actress shared a humour-infused post on her Twitter handle on Monday. Kajol shared a goofy selfie of Saif Ali Khan and her husband Ajay Devgn. In her tweet, the actress gave Saif a hard time for missing the Tanhaji promotions and going on a vacation instead (all in good humour, of course). Here's what Kajol tweeted: "You betrayed me in Omkara and now during promotions also... Hope you read this in Switzerland." Though Saif Ali Khan is a social media recluse, we would love to see the actor's response to Kajol's tweet.

Check out Kajol's tweet here:

You betrayed me in Omkara and now during promotions also... hope u read this in Switzerland #Saifalikhanpic.twitter.com/kKnecdKOg9 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) December 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is making the most of the holiday season with his wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur in Switzerland. Thanks to Kareena's manager and several fan clubs dedicated to the star couple on Instagram, we got a glimpse of his family getaway.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's fourth project together. The duo have earlier starred in films like Hameshaa, Yeh Dillagi and Bambai Ka Babu. Saif has also worked with Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn in several films. They co-starred in Omkara, Kachche Dhaage and LOC: Kargil.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been directed by Om Raut and it has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 10, next year. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma in pivotal roles. The film will clash with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.