Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur And Karisma Kapoor Are Making Switzerland Look So Good. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor is vacationing in Switzerland with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor and pictures from their getaway is all about "family fun." Karisma Kapoor added a couple of pictures to her vacation diaries and it features the Good Newwz actress enjoying snowfall with Saif, Taimur and her sister. In the photos, Kareena looks stylish as always in a floral print jacket and blue trousers, which she paired with a winter cap. Karisma looks pretty in a green top, trousers and a blue jacket. Saif and Taimur's black and red outfits caught out attention, too. Sharing the photos on social media, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "It's all Good News!" and accompanied it with hashtags like #familytime #familyfun.

Kareena Kapoor left for Switzerland ahead of New Year to spend some quality time with her family soon after her latest film Good Newwz opened in theatres. Kareena, Saif and Taimur, like every year, will ring in the New Year in Switzerland. This time they are accompanied by Kareena's sister Karisma.

On New Year's eve in 2018, the Pataudi trio partied in Switzerland and pictures from their celebrations trended for several days. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's vacation photos are indeed envy-inducing but we also looking forward to more stunning pictures from her holiday.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha while Saif's next release is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.