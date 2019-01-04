Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Go Party Hopping With Taimur In Switzerland

Kareena, Saif and Taimur in Switzerland (courtesy astarreallife )

If you thought your New Year celebrations were rocking, wait till you see how Kareena Kapoor, saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur rung in the New Year. Holidaying in Switzerland for the New Year, Kareena and Saif went party hopping and they took along baby Taimur. While Saif and Kareena are not on social media, their fanclubs make-up for their absence on social media and on that note, a photo of the Pataudi trio from what appears to be a New Year's party have gone crazy viral on the Internet. In the photo, both Kareena and Saif can be seen smiling ear-to-ear with the little nawab plonked safely on Saif Ali Khan's shoulders. Check out the priceless photo here:

Well that's not the only New Year party that Kareena and Saif checked in to when in Switzerland. On New Year's eve, photos of the Pataudis, dressed to kill, were shared on Poonam Damania's (the actress' manager). While Kareena was stunning in a blue, sequinned thigh-high slit gown, Saif Ali Khan complimented her in a monochrome suited look. Taimur also adorably joined his parents for a photo.

Kareena and Saif, who are vacationing in Switzerland's upscale resort town Gstaad with socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her industrialist husband Adar Poonawalla, were also spotted in photos posted by their travel buddies. One particular photo of Kareena and Taimur along with Natash and her son Darius is proof that for them, "mama life" is actually equals to "thug life."

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's vacation photos are indeed envy-inducing, don't you agree? On the work front, Saif's roster includes shooting for Sacred Games 2 while Kareena has films such as Takht and Good News in the line-up.