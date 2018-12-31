Kareena Kapoor's Pic With Taimur Is Actually 'Mama Life' = Thug Life

Kareena and Natasha Poonawalla in Switzerland (courtesy natasha.poonawalla)

Highlights Kareena is holidaying in Switzerland with family and friends Natasha Poonawalla shared a photo featuring Kareena and Taimur "Mama life," she captioned the photo

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur are holidaying in the picturesque snow-capped mountains of Switzerland with their friends and oh boy, the pictures are so envy-inducing. Kareena and Saif may not be on social media but the star couple's travel buddy socialite Natasha Poonawalla is making up for their absence with post-card worthy updates from their Swiss vacation and how! We spotted a new post on Natasha Poonawalla's Instagram, in which she features with her younger son Darius while Kareena poses with her son Taimur. "Mama life," she captioned the photo but we want to reception it as thug life and you'll just figure out why.

For their Switzerland vacation, the 38-year-old actress and Natasha not only picked colourful bomber jackets and trendy shades for themselves but also for the little munchkins. "OMG the boys! Just how cute they are," read Sophie Choudry's comment on the photo while Seema Khan added: "These munchkins." Kareena's good friend Amrita Arora also left heart emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the mommies took out some time for their own little photoshoot. Here's how "sun drenched lunches" look like in the Swiss hills.

We also spotted the whole crew on Natasha Poonawalla's Instagram. "Sledging with the little ones! Our winter wonderland," she wrote. Taimur and Darius really do steal the thunder in this photo.

However, Kareena Kapoor is not the only celebrity, who is holidaying in Switzerland with her family. Newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also adding more and more adventures to their Switzerland diaries!

Pictures from Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's Switzerland vacation are really making it snow on Instagram!