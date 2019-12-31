Tanhaji Actor Saif Ali Khan On Comparison With Jon Snow: 'Udaybhan Rathod Is 20 Times Cooler'

Saif Ali Khan in Tanhaji (L) and Kit Harington (R) in Game Of Thrones. (Image courtesy Instagram)

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior got a big shout from several Bollywood celebrities and fans. However, a section of the Internet couldn't help but notice similarities between the Om Raut-directed film and the popular TV series Game Of Thrones. After the trailer's release, Saif Ali Khan's look was compared to that of Jon Snow from Game Of Thrones. Saif, who plays the role of Tanhaji's nemesis Udaybhan Rathod in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in a recent interview talked about the comparisons and told Pinkvilla, "I love Jon Snow, I love Game Of Thrones but I think Udaybhan Rathod is 20 times cooler and a bad a** than Jon Snow. I don't think Jon Snow doesn't stand a chance in front of this guy. In terms of performance and everything."

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif plays the role of Udaybhan Rathod, who attacked the hill fort of Kondhana during the battle of Battle of Sinhagad on February 4, 1670 during Chhatrapati Shivaji's rule. Ajay Devgn features in the titular role as warrior Tanaji Malusare- Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji's general, while Kajol plays his feisty wife Savitribai Malusare in the film.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been directed by Om Raut and it has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 10, next year. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma in pivotal roles. The film will clash with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak at the box office.