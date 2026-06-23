Tamannaah Bhatia On South Cinema's 'Patriarchal Vibe' Compared To Bollywood: "Not Very Complimenting"

Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened up about the "patriarchal vibe" of a certain gaze in South cinema that she said isn't very "complimenting". The actress shared her view on why people describe South cinema in particular ways.

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Tamannaah Bhatia told Forbes India, "It's a very specific gaze. It's a patriarchal sort of vibe or it's a gaze that's not very complimenting. I felt like I had understood the musical aspect of it. The South needed that star quality to be able to pull that off, so I personally feel that cinema is as restrictive, or even more restrictive, in that sense. I am talking about when you want to make it from a commercial standpoint."

She continued, "In the Hindi film industry, there are two kinds of actors. Those who have a more artistic take on things are better suited to playing certain kinds of characters. They might not necessarily do a glamorous song-and-dance number. The Hindi film industry actually gives you the opportunity to do either/or, and the ones who do both inevitably become superstars."

The actress reiterated that her perspectives are based on her own experiences alone. She also mentioned that female actors who have enjoyed decade-long careers are mostly those who have been able to balance content-driven characters with glamour.

About Tamannaah Bhatia

She has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema and has appeared in nearly 90 films. She is best known for her roles in Baahubali, Oopiri and Aranmanai 4. She has also headlined OTT shows such as Jee Karda, Do You Wanna Partner and Aakhiri Sach.

She will next be seen in Vvan - Force of the Forest, alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

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