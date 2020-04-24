Tamannaah Bhatia, Missing Her Brother In Lockdown, Shares Throwback Gems

Tamannaah Bhatia shared this photo (courtesy tamannaahspeaks)

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, best known for starring in the Baahubali series of films, shared a few throwback photo from when she was much, much younger. Tamannaah Bhatia is really, really missing her brother Anand during the lockdown, who appears to be in USA right now. While remembering the fond memories shared with her brother, Tamannaah took a trip down memory lane and chanced upon these throwback gems from the past which are all about sibling love. In the photos, Tamannah and Anand can be seen posing together while Anand makes a moustache with her hair. "Flashback to the days when we used to annoy the hell outta each other. Missing you Anand Bhatia. How I wish you were in India during this lockdown," the 30-year-old actress captioned her post.

Earlier, Tamannaah had shared this video, talking about how she came across this album of her childhood memories while cleaning up. "While decluttering today, I came across an album full of my childhood photos. And then I spent the remaining time just reliving those priceless moments," she wrote.

Meanwhile, like most celebs, Tamannaah too have turned to baking during the lockdown. Sharing a photo of delicious looking muffins, she wrote down her lockdown mantra: "Bake, binge, repeat. These banana walnut muffins are homemade, gluten, dairy and sugar free and are a healthy alternative to my cupcake cravings."

Apart from baking, Tamanaah is also keeping herself fit: "The biggest challenge for me while doing a digital workout with my trainer isn't the workout. It is how to actually place my phone in the correct position so that it doesn't keep falling. And tadaa... where there's a will, there's a way," she wrote in a post.

Apart from starring in south films, Tamannaah Bhatia has featured in Bollywood movies such as Entertainment and Humshakals and will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.