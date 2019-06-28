Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Bole Chudiya After Mouni Roy's Exit

"My character is very layered," said Tamannaah Bhatia (courtesy tamannaahspeaks)

Highlights Mouni Roy was initially roped in for the role Tamannaah will co-star with Nawazuddin for the first time "I'm looking forward to be a part of this project," said Tamannaah

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in in place of Mouni Roy to play the role of the female protagonist in Bole Chudiya.

This will be the first time Tamannaah will be seen with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

It was announced in May that Mouni will not be a part of Bole Chudiya - with the producers and the actress giving different reasons behind the development.

"I'm looking forward to be a part of this project. What really excited me as the storyline of the film revolves around a current issue of our society," Tamannaah said in a statement.

"My character is very layered and quite contrary to what I am in reality, it's something I will be experimenting with for the first time," she added.

Bole Chudiya marks the directorial debut of Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies.

Bole Chudiyan will be shot in Rajasthan soon.

