Bole Chudiya Row: Mouni Roy's Rep Says Filmmakers' 'Unprofessional' Remarks Are Untrue

Mouni Roy shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The producer said that Mouni behaved in a "highly unprofessional" manner Mouni's rep added that she "doesn't believe in mudslinging" Bole Chudiya also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui

After the makers of Bole Chudiya cited actress Mouni Roy's alleged "unprofessional behaviour" as the reason behind her ouster from the film, the Gold actress' spokesperson told news agency IANS that the makers were unprofessional, which is why Mouni quit the film. "Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr Rajesh Bhatia... is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise. Even the contract isn't signed because of the discrepancies in it," Mouni's spokesperson told IANS. Mouni's rep added that she "doesn't believe in mudslinging" and "she wishes them the very best."

Earlier, Rajesh Bhatia, the producer of the Bole Chudia, told IANS that Mouni and her agency behaved in a "highly unprofessional and irresponsible" manner. He said: "From the time we have signed her, she and her agency have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible, even after signing the MoU and paying her. Even for the final narration held two days back, she walked in at 5.30 pm for a 3 pm narration, embarrassing the producers, director and actor."

Mouni Roy became a household name after starring in several television shows including Kyunkii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and the Naagin series. She debuted in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold and her last film was Romeo Akbar Walter opposite John Abraham. She has signed up for Made in China, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

(With inputs from IANS)