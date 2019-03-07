Brahmastra: Mouni Roy 'Can Die Happily After Working With Amitabh Bachchan'

Mouni Roy shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Mouni Roy said her co-stars are "genuine and humble" Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji The film is slated for Christmas 2019 release

Actress Mouni Roy, who debuted opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold, told Mumbai Mirror that she can "die happily" after having worked with Amitabh Bachchan in upcoming film Brahmastra. "I can die happily after working with Amitabh ji. I was like a puppy on the sets who didn't know what to do or say," she said. Speaking of her co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the Naagin actress added: "They are darlings... such big stars but when you know your craft you can be genuine and humble. When I came in to shoot I was nervous but like Ayan (director Ayan Mukerji) says, 'it's about creating art' and they made me really comfortable." Brahmastra is a sci-fi adventure and the film's logo was launched on the Internet on Wednesday after a spectacular preview show at the Kumbh Mela on Mahashivratri.

In Brahmastra, Mouni reportedly plays the principal antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who is apparently in search of an immensely popular weapon, which contains the power of the entire universe. The film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Prateik Babbar. Brahmastra is slated for Christmas 2019 release.

Mouni Roy became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kyukii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She went on to star in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and the first two seasons of Naagin. Speaking of the television czarina, Mouni said: "I owe my life to her. Naagin is as much my baby as Ekta's Now, I feel like I've moved cities and I feel a little lost."

Meanwhile, Mouni is awaiting the release of RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter co-starring John Abraham. In addition, she has signed up for Made In China with Rajkummar Rao.