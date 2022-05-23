Tamannaah Bhatia Is Recovering From Cannes In Thailand. See 'Beach Life' Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia's Thailand diaries. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

New Delhi: After slaying on Cannes 2022 red carpet, Tamannaah Bhatia is relaxing in Thailand. The actress is on a much-needed vacation and has shared some beautiful pictures on her Instagram handle, giving her fans glimpses of her beach life. For the beach vacation, the actress slipped into a comfortable yet stylish outfit and flaunted her glowing skin. In the photos, Tamannaah can be seen in a blue crop top paired with high-waist ripped jeans. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Miss B and her beach life". Check out the post below:

Tamannaah Bhatia walked the red carpet in a bubble hem gown featuring a long white trail. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings and sported dramatic eye makeup. Sharing the images on her Instagram handle, she captioned the post as "Cannes 2022," followed by a black heart emoticon. Check out below:

For her second appearance on the Cannes 2022 red carpet, the actress opted for a black body-hugging gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The actress paired the look with a sheer cape and statement earrings. She kept her makeup on point and styled her hair into a neat bun. Check out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is best known for her performance in films such as Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Next , she will be seen in F3: Fun and Frustration, co-starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. The film is slated to release on May 27, 2022. She also has Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh.