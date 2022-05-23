Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Is On Her Way For Interviews In A Classic Black Pantsuit

Hina Khan's Cannes diaries. (courtesy: hellyshahofficial)

New Delhi: Hina Khan's sartorial choices at Cannes Film Festival are winning our hearts. The actress has shared a new picture from the film festival, and we are short of words. In the pictures, Hina is looking absolutely stunning in a classic black pantsuit with shimmery detailing on one of the lapels and oversized sleeves. She accessorised her look with dazzling earrings and a ring. Keeping her makeup game on point, the actress tied her hair into a stylish bun. Sharing the picture, she captioned it as "Interviews #cannes2022 #frenchriviera"

On Sunday, Hina Khan unveiled the poster of her upcoming film Country of Blind at the Indian Pavilion of the Cannes Film Festival Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, she wrote a long note that read, "It's not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent Filmakers. We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story. As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl for more reasons then I can write now. First look of our creative leap of faith 'Country of Blind' was unveiled in the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 - Indian Pavilion."

Hina Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut in the year 2019, and this year, it was her second appearance on the red carpet. The actress looked gorgeous in a purple structured outfit by Sophie Couture. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she captioned it as "#cannes2022 #redcarpet #DaddysPrincess," along with a purple heart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the film Lines. Next, she will be seen in Country of Blind, helmed by Rahat Kazmi.