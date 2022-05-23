Cannes 2022: Helly Shah Means Business In White Pantsuit

Helly Shah's Cannes diaries. (courtesy: hellyshahofficial)

New Delhi: After making a Cannes red carpet debut in a mint Ziad Nakad outfit, Helly Shah has shared new pictures from the Cannes Film Festival, and this time, the TV actress is in a boss lady look. The actress has shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, wherein the actress is looking gorgeous in a white pantsuit with a shimmery collar and belt- designed by Sakshi Bhati. The actress has accessorised her look with pearl earrings and has tied her hair into a stylish bun. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "#cannes2022 @festivaldecannes," followed by a heart emoticon.

Soon after Helly Shah shared the post, her BFF Vidhi Pandya commented, "Love it. You look like a white fairy."

Here have a look:

On Sunday, Helly Shah shared a video on her Instagram handle, giving her fans a glimpse of the entire process that went behind before making her red carpet debut. At the film festival, Helly was representing the makeup brand L'Oreal. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Here's a little glimple of the entire process that went behind before I walked my first ever red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Thank you to my @lorealparis fam for getting me ready and making me feel at ease. To everyone asking me the secret behind my glowing skin, now you know its these skin & make up products that have done their magic."

Here have a look:

Helly Shah's fangirl moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On the work front, popular TV actor Helly Shah is known for her show Swaragini, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.