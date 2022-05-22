Cannes 2022: To Helly Shah On Her Big Red Carpet Debut, With Love From Hina Khan

Cannes 2022: Helly Shah on the red carpet. (courtesy: hellyshshofficial)

At the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, two TV stars from India, walked the red carpet. Hina Khan made her grand red carpet appearance for the second year, while Helly Shah made her big debut. On Sunday, Hina Khan congratulated Helly Shah in her Instagram story and she wrote: "A very big congratulations to you Helly Shah. Congratulations on your debut at Cannes Film Festival. You looked amazing. Apologies on being a little late to congratulate you. Was caught up with so much. So, so proud of you and more power to you. #WeareOne."

Later, Helly Shah thanked the fellow Cannes attendee and she wrote: "Coming from you this means so much. Really admire you and your work so much. You have been an inspiration to not only me but to so many people around. You are a star. Congratulations to you too and keep inspiring and doing the amazing work that you always do."

See Helly Shah and Hina Khan's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Helly Shah's Instagram story.

Helly Shah, who was representing cosmetic giant L'Oreal at the film festival, walked the red carpet in a mint Ziad Nakad outfit.

In Cannes, Helly Shah also had a fangirl moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Hina Khan slayed on the red carpet in a feathered lavender outfit by Sophie Couture.

Hina Khan became a star after featuring as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Helly Shah is best-known for starring in Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, to name a few.