Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Is Making The French Riviera Look So Good

Hina Khan in the French Riviera. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

A new day calls for a new look in the French Riviera and TV star Hina Khan, currently in Cannes, delighted her Instafam with stunning pictures from her day out in the sun. On Thursday, Hina Khan shared a couple of stunning pictures from her Cannes diaries and she simply captioned them: "Forgive me, for I have sinned," adding the hashtags #cannes2022 and #frenchriviera. In the pictures, Hina Khan can be seen posing (and slaying) in a black outfit with a sheer cape added to it. Her outfit is by Fovario. She has her hair styled in beachy waves and can be seen sporting crimson lip colour. She simply looks gorgeous.

See Hina Khan's post here:

Hina Khan's OOTD for Wednesday was equally impressive. She wore a red outfit by Rami Al Ali. See photos

Hina Khan's big Cannes red carpet debut was in the year 2019. The TV star shared the picture from the moment on her Instagram. "The picture is just not "a" picture," she captioned the post.

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

In terms of work, Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.