'I Chose Mental Health Over My Physical Appearance,' Writes Hina Khan In Her Post

TV star Hina Khan shared a mirror selfie of what she described as her "work-in-progress" body. The actress wrote about her weight gain and added that she chose to focus on her mental health instead of her appearance and she wrote in the post: "Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on... My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things. Do what you like without thinking about what people will say or how I am looking. After all one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well-being, over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action."

Hina Khan became a star after featuring as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.