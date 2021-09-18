Hina Khan Is Making Maldives Look So Good. See Dreamy Pics

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy realhinakhan)

Hina Khan has been sharing stunning pictures from her Maldives vacation since last week. The actress added more photos to her holiday album on Saturday. In the pictures, Hina can be seen dressed in white and she looks simply stunning. It seems Hina is enjoying every bit of the sun, sand and the sea. "I can, and I will, watch me," Hina Khan wrote in the caption. Within an hour, the pictures collected more than 132,019 likes. The actress' Instafam filled the comments section of her post with heart emojis.

Hina Khan has been actively posting pictures from the island nation. A series of postcards were shared by her. In one of the posts, we see Hina wearing a kaftan. "Sun, sand, the beach and me," Hina Khan wrote in the caption. Before this, the actress was seen vibing with her surroundings in a blue jumpsuit. In the caption, Hina Khan wrote, "Blue as far as the eye can see." And then, she posted many more while posing on a wooden platform near the waters. She called it, "A day well spent."

It's not just her breathtaking pictures, Hina Khan's Instagram Reels gave us major holiday cravings.

Hina Khan rose to fame after playing the role of Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 5 and Bigg Boss 14.