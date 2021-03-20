Hina Khan Makes A Splash On Instagram With Pics From Maldives

Hina Khan shared this photo (courtesy realhinakhan )

Highlights Hina Khan shared a bunch of pics from the Maldives

The actress can be seen soaking up the sun in Maldives

"Loving it," she captioned her photos

Guess who is back in the Maldives? Television star Hina Khan. The 33-year-old actress checked into Maldives earlier this week, since when she's been sharing glimpses of her vacation itinerary on Instagram. Her latest entries from the Maldives will give you major vacation blues - sporting a swimsuit, Hina Khan can be seen soaking up the sun at the infinity pool of her water villa. Hina Khan is staying at the Kuramathi island of the Maldives and "loving" every bit of her holiday. "Ocean breeze," Hina Khan captioned her photos, in sync with the blue hues of the setting - the sea and the sky. "Loving it," she added in her caption.

Here's how Hina Khan made a splash on Instagram with her latest album from the Maldives:

In a post card from Maldives earlier, Hina Khan had written: "Travel brings you more power. This is my kind of happy place." In the photos, Hina can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the Maldives, in printed resort wear, accessorized with a straw hat.

Here's how she announced her arrival in the Maldives:

Hina Khan was part of Bigg Boss 14 this year, which was entered as a "Senior". She shot to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of the renewed version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan last starred in the web-series Damaged 2 and was last seen in Wish List, which she also produced.