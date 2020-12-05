Life's A Beach For Hina Khan, Holidaying In The Maldives

Hina Khan shared this photo (courtesy realhinakhan)

Hina Khan is making the Maldives look so good. No, really! The 33-year-old actress is vacationing in the beach destination with her family and having a blast. Hina Khan's holiday happiness is spilling into Instagram, which she has filled up with glimpses of her Maldives getaway. On Saturday, Hina made us green with envy as she shared a snippet of how her weekend looks like. In the new photo, Hina can be seen enjoying the sun, the sand and the sea vibes of Maldives - sporting a purple bikini, she's chilling on the beach and soaking up a good dose of Vitamin D. Hina Khan's colleague Mouni Roy, who too was in the Maldives recently, was one of the first ones to post the fire emojis on the photo.

In more photos from Hina Khan's Maldives diaries, there are glimpses of her vacation wardrobe, which is setting major fashion goals: "Sometimes you just wanna dress relaxed and happy," she captioned her kaftan photos. Hina summed up her Maldives motto with this post-card memory and a beautiful caption: "Girls just wanna have sun."

Here's flipping through Hina Khan's Maldives diaries:

Hina Khan was part of the ongoing Bigg Boss 14, which was entered as a "Senior". She shot to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of the renewed version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was last seen in web-series Damaged 2.