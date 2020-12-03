Hina Khan, In Holiday Mood, Adds A Dash Of Pink To A Blue Paradise

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy realhinakhan)

TV star Hina Khan has the perfect wardrobe for every occasion. This time, we are busy taking inspiration from her holiday looks. The actress, who checked into Maldives a few days ago, has actively been sharing pictures from her vacation in the island country. Hina brightened up her Instagram profile on Wednesday by sharing a gorgeous picture from her vacation. In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in a pink bikini. She can be seen soaking up the sun as she chills by the blue waters of Maldives. No caption needed.

Hina Khan's outfit choices for her vacation veer from solid colours to quirky prints. Her choice of accessories too has been changing with every new picture. From hats to oversized sunglasses, Hina Khan's holiday looks are steal-worthy in every sense. See the pictures here:

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which she unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, last year. In terms of work, Hina Khan was last seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, alongside Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. She also starred in a brief role in the TV show Naagin 5.

The actress is best-known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also starred as the antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She quit the show after a few months. Hina has also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.