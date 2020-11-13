Inside Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Get-Together: Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani And Others Attend

Ekta Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy ektarkapoor)

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali parties have always been memorable with a star-studded guest lists but this year, she had low-key celebrations keeping social distancing in mind. "No Diwali party this year," wrote Ekta Kapoor while sharing glimpses of some of her favourite memories from her Diwali get-together last night. While Diwali celebrations are muted this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ekta Kapoor hosted a get-together on Thursday evening. But unlike the past years, this was one with a limited guest list comprising actors such as Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargav, Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul, Sanaya Irani and designer Manish Malhotra, among others. Ekta Kapoor shared photos from the celebrations on Instagram.

Continuing her post, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "But the beautiful outfit by Manish Malhotra and a few friends over made it a celebration enough!" Swipe for more photos:

Here are more glimpses of Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash, shared by those who attended. "With my absolute favourite," Manish Malhotra wrote for Ekta Kapoor.

Last year, Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turned out to be a blockbuster event with celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rhea Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and others turning up.

Ekta Kapoor is best known for producing shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and of course Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ekta Kapoor became a single parent when she welcomed son Ravie via surrogacy in January last year. Ekta followed the footsteps of his brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, who opted for surrogacy and welcomed son Laksshya in 2016.