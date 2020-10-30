Hina Khan's Dad Wants Her To Start Saving Up. So, He Took This Step

Hina Khan share this photo (courtesy realhinakhan)

Just like many of us, Hina Khan too loves to shop but looks like she will have to put away her shopping list for... ask her father actually, for how long. The 33-year-old actress, in her recent Instagram stories, shared an ROFL conversation she had with her father. Hina's dad wants her to start saving up and in order to do so, he did something typically dad like. He appears to have temporarily locked Hina's bank cards. "But you can't be blocking all my cards. How do I even shop? Even if I want to buy a cup of coffee, how do I buy it?" Hina Khan can be heard telling her father in a video, to which he replied: "It's lockdown time. Save as much money as you can. All your cards, I have locked. You will not get any card." In an ROFL move, he even offered Rs 200 to Hina for coffee.

Hina's Instagram stories have been shared by fan-clubs and are viral now. Here, take a look:

Earlier this year, Hina Khan had shared another instance of being hilariously schooled by her parents. During the lockdown months, she was put in charge of cleaning duty: "Look at this... new floor mats are out and mum's given me a task," she said in her Instagram stories, which too went crazy viral.

Hina Khan was part of the ongoing Bigg Boss 14, which was entered as a "Senior". She shot to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of the renewed version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was last seen in web-series Damaged 2.