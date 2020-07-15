What Hina Khan Told A Fan Who Said She Should Post 'Quality Content'

Hina Khan in work-out mode (courtesy realhinakhan)

Highlights Hina Khan often trends for her work-out videos

She was asked to "stop posting gym reel" by a fan

"My workout videos inspire millions," tweeted Hina

TV star Hina Khan, who has recently been trending for flooding her Instagram feed with work-out videos, decided to respond to a fan asking her to post "quality content." The 32-year-old actress was told by a fan if she can "stop posting gym reel and upload quality content" after her pilates videos went crazy viral. In a tweet on Wednesday, Hina Khan had a polite response for the fan and wrote: "My dear, you have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone. If you like it you may appreciate it." Hina chose to write about her idea of "quality content" in her tweet and added: "But my workout videos inspire millions... so that too is quality content... maybe not for you. Appreciate your love though."

Read Hina Khan's tweet here:

My dear,

You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone.

If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so tht too is a quality content..may b not for you.. Appreciate your love though https://t.co/BF0mWyGQvi — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) July 13, 2020

Hina Khan has a huge fan following on social media, who are particularly fond of her work-out videos. She recently experimented with Instagram's newly introduced Reel feature and shared these glimpses of her work-out routine.

Hina Khan also recently trended a great deal for her "new look." She decided to get a hair-cut because she needed to "chop some tension off."

Hina Khan shot to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of the renewed version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was last seen in web-series Damaged 2.