Hina Khan's Mom Put Her On Cleaning Duty. She's Not Happy About It

TV star Hina Khan, who has been sharing glimpses of her lockdown diaries on Instagram, had to take a break for her work-out routine because of a task she was assigned by her mother. On her Instagram stories recently, the 32-year-old actress revealed the household chore she was put in charge of was cleaning an old floor mat. "Look at this... new floor mats are out and mum's given me a task... I'll show you," Hina says on her Instagram story. Soon, her expression changes into a rather upset one as she mock cries and says: "Purane mats dhone padenge (Will have to clean old mats)!"

In her subsequent Instagram stories, Hina Khan can be seen scrubbing the floor mats in the washroom. She switched on the radio to keep her entertained while she was at it. The former Bigg Boss contestant also shared fan-club videos of her cleaning spree on her Instagram stories.

When she's not washing and cleaning, Hina Khan, a fitness enthusiast, has been busy following this lockdown mantra: "Wake up beauty, it's time to beast."

Earlier, Hina shared ROFL videos revealing her mother has asked household chores to be divided: "Since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud kaam karo, I will only cook) And this video is for one purpose only, entertainment... entertainment... entertainment for us and you all," she wrote for a post.

Ahead of that, Hina had also shared a video of her taking the Safe Hands Challenge:

India is currently on Day 7 of three weeks of complete lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has infected over 784,400 worldwide. In India, the total number of coronavirus cases have risen over 1,250.