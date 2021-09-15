Sun, Sand And Sea: Hina Khan Lists Vacation Essentials With Stunning Pics From Maldives

Hina Khan shared this photo (courtesy NAME)

Highlights Hina Khan shared a bunch of fabulous pics from the Maldives

"Sun, sea, the beach and me," Hina Khan captioned her photos

"Blue as far as the eye can see," she wrote for a pic earlier

Another day, another set of the jaw-dropping pictures from Hina Khan's Maldives diaries. The actress is on a roll. From sunset cruise to live music, Hina Khan is enjoying every bit of her stay at the island nation. Latest on her profile is a series of sunny postcards where we see Hina Khan wearing a kaftan. She is standing outdoors, near a sandy sitting area. Behind her, we see the blue expanse of water. We don't doubt that Hina Khan is falling in love with all of this. Her caption says it all, "Sun, sand, the beach and me." To keep things pepped up, the actress is seen relishing a drink. Within less than an hour, the pictures have collected more than 86,000 hearts.

Here are the photos we are talking about:

Hina Khan's Maldives vacation is all about blue skies and blue waters. And, we know she is not a bit bored by the colour. Here, the actress is vibing with her surroundings in a blue colour jumpsuit. See, we told you. In the caption, Hina Khan wrote, "Blue as far as the eye can see." Actress Mahima Chaudhry commented on the post with a heart-eye emoji.

The pictures are here:

In the Maldives, Hina Khan has nothing to complain about. Look at her posing on a wooden platform near the waters. In the distance, we see a line-up of coconut trees and a cluster of vacation huts. She called it, "A day well spent."

Here it is:

Hina Khan is also stunning us with some new Instagram Reels straight from the island nation. She is busy walking around the place in her fancy clothes and lip-syncing to the Sinhalese viral song Manike Mage Hithe. What's more, we get a glimpse of the playful side of Hina Khan.

Watch the video here:

Hina Khan was also seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5.