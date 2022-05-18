Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Paints The French Riviera Red. Pics From Her Sun-Kissed Album

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

TV star Hina Khan is back at the Cannes Film Festival and how. Hina first walked the Cannes red carpet in 2019. The actress shared pictures of herself from her day out in the French Riviera. Dressed in a flowy red outfit, Hina Khan can be seen soaking up the sun as she poses for the camera. Her outfit was from the shelves of Rami Al Ali. Earlier during the day, Hina Khan shared pictures from herself tucking into a meal on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "This is who I am gearing up for the red carpet." In a separate Instagram entry, she wrote: "I really don't care what weighs on my body, I care about what weighs on my soul. Do what your heart says."

In 2019, Hina Khan attended the screening of sci-fi drama Bacurau. She wore Ziad Nakad couture for the big day. Sharing a picture from her Cannes debut, Hina Khan captioned it: "The picture is just not "a" picture."

Hina Khan became a star after featuring as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.

The Cannes Film Festival, scheduled between May 17 and May 28, will also have actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah, Pooja Hegde and TV star Helly Shah making their red carpet debut. Cannes regulars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are also attending the film festival.