Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Is 'Gearing Up' For The Red Carpet Like This

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan in the French Riviera. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

TV star Hina Khan, all set for her red carpet appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, shared snippets from her time in the French Riviera. The actress shared videos of herself digging into a meal on her Instagram stories. She captioned one of them: "This is how I am gearing up for the red carpet." In a separate Instagram entry, she wrote: "I really don't care what weighs on my body, I care about what weighs on my soul. Do what your heart says." She added the hashtags #MentalHealthRealWealth and #SanityOverVanity to her post.

Check out Hina Khan's Instagram stories here:

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story.

Hina Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2019. She shared a picture from the big moment on her Instagram and she wrote: "The picture is just not "a" picture."

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

In terms of work, Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.