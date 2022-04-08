Seven One First Look: Meet Hina Khan As Inspector Radhika Shroff

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

All Hina Khan fans it's time to brace yourself. Reason? She has announced her next project. It is a web series - Seven One. And, we have her first look posters too. We can't keep calm. Can you? The thrilling web show will star Hina as inspector Radhika Shroff. She looks like a no-nonsense cop. The joint post, by Madmidaas Films and Hina on Instagram, read, “With great pride and excitement, we are thrilled to share the first look of the fantastic Hina Khan in our upcoming series Seven One. We promise this crime drama will keep you on the edge of your seat.” Giving a sneak-peek into Hina Khan's character, the makers wrote, “Watch out for Hina Khan in a never seen before avatar as the dynamic inspector Radhika Shroff.”

Seven One is directed by Adeeb Rais. Fans are in complete awe of Hina Khan's look in the upcoming series. A person wrote, “She is going to nail it as usual.” Agreeing with him, another wrote, “Can't deny...She is actually giving a real cop vibe. Woah, looking forward to this.” One of the admirers wrote, “She is coming to serve you some great acting skills.” “So excited,” read a comment. People have also flooded the feed with fire and red hearts emojis.

Speaking to news agency ANI about her character, Hina Khan said, “My character Radhika Shroff is handling this high profile case where stakes are high. But she's not a Bollywood commercial cop who would do extraordinary stunts, high drama chases or would get introduced with mega build up every time she walks into the scene.”

Vikram Kocchar, Shadab Kamal, Ashwini Kaul and Bhuvan Arora are also part of the project, the report added.