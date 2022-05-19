Cannes 2022: TV Star Helly Shah Adds Sparkle To The French Riviera

Cannes 2022: Helly Shah in the French Riviera. (courtesy: hellyshahofficial)

Other than Hina Khan, there's another TV star who checked into the French Riviera. We are talking about Helly Shah, best-known for starring in Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, who made her grand debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. She also walked the red carpet on Wednesday night, dressed in a mint Ziad Nakad outfit. Besides Helly Shah, Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also representing cosmetic giant L'Oreal. She too walked the red carpet last night. Meanwhile, Hina Khan who made her Cannes debut in 2019, is also in the French Riviera. However, she is yet to walk the red carpet this year.

Here's a picture of Helly Shah in Cannes:

The TV star also shared a moment from her red carpet debut at Cannes.

Sharing her OOTD details, Helly Shah posted these pictures:

Helly Shah checked into the French Riviera dressed in a bright orange pantsuit. She captioned the post: "And it begins."

Speaking of the Indian connection at Cannes Film Festival this year, actor-producer Deepika Padukone is part of the eight-member competition jury of the Cannes Film Festival along with prestigious names such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. The actress began her jury duty at Cannes by attending a conference with fellow members earlier this week.

Meanwhile the Indian delegation at the festival is led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur along with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, composers AR Rahman and Ricky Kej, folk singer Mame Khan and actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah and Urvashi Rautela. This year, India has been chosen as the first 'Country of Honour' at Marche du Cinema.