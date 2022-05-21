Cannes 2022: Helly Shah's 'Fan Girl Moment' With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Helly Shah.(courtesy: hellyshahofficial)

TV star Helly Shah, who made her big Cannes debut this year, shared a picture from her "fan girl moment" with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. One of the picture happens to be from the red carpet, in which the L'Oreal ambassadors can be seen posing together. The second shot is from a party hosted by the cosmetic giant. The picture also features Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya. "Had a fan girl moment at Cannes. Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan," wrote Helly Shah in her caption. Helly Shah is best-known for starring in Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

See the post here:

For her red carpet moment, Helly Shah wore this mint outfit by Ziad Nakad. "Thankful and grateful. Debut at Cannes couldn't have been a better one .. Thank you L'Oreal Paris for making it the perfect one."

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet on the first day in voluminous Dolce and Gabbana gown with floral accents. The next day, she showed up as the personification of Venus, in a Gaurav Gupta-designed ensemble.

Helly Shah checked into the French Riviera dressed in a bright orange pantsuit. She captioned the post: "And it begins."

Speaking of the Indian representation at Cannes Film Festival this year, actor-producer Deepika Padukone is part of the eight-member competition jury of the Cannes Film Festival along with prestigious names such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. The actress began her jury duty at Cannes by attending a conference with fellow members earlier this week.

The list of attendees also includes filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, composers AR Rahman and Ricky Kej, folk singer Mame Khan and actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah and Urvashi Rautela. This year, India has been chosen as the first 'Country of Honour' at Marche du Cinema.