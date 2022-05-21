How Hina Khan Lit Up The Streets Of Cannes. See Stunning Pics

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan in the French Riviera. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

It's another day of sun for Hina Khan in Cannes. The actress who is in the French Riviera for the prestigious film festival these days, has been making every appearance count - both on the red carpet and otherwise. The latest addition being the set of pictures she posted on her Instagram profile on Saturday afternoon. Hina Khan can be seen posing on the streets of Cannes in a golden ensemble by Fovari. She accentuated her look with pearl earrings by Mozaati and hair tied up. She captioned the post: "Some yellow love #cannes2022 #frenchrivera #cannesfilmfestival." BRB, busy checking out her stunning Cannes photodump.

See the photos shared by Hina Khan:

Hina Khan slayed on the red carpet as well. The TV star wore a feathered lavender outfit by Sophie Couture and posed like a boss. She captioned the post: "Cannes 2022 red carpet. Daddy's princess."

The actress has been impressing us with her sartorial choices off the red carpet as well. Here's a pictorial representation for those who require one:

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

In terms of work, Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.