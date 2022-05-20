Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Walks The Red Carpet Looking Like A Dream

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Hina Khan, who has been serving perfect looks one after the other, surprised us yet again with her stunning red carpet appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The TV star had already been making the French Riviera so good, she had been sharing pictures rom her stay in Cannes on Instagram. So, on Thursday, Hina Khan walked the red carpet in a structured outfit by Sophie Couture. The actress kept her hair and makeup minimal and let her dramatic outfit do all the talking. On the red carpet, Hina Khan posed, smiled and slayed.

See the red carpet photos here:

Hina Khan on the Cannes red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

On Thursday, Hina Khan shared a couple of stunning pictures from her Cannes diaries and she simply captioned them: "Forgive me, for I have sinned," adding the hashtags #cannes2022 and #frenchriviera. In the pictures, Hina Khan can be seen posing (and slaying) in a black outfit with a sheer cape added to it. Her outfit was by Fovario.

Before that, she painted the French Riviera red, dressed in an outfit by Rami Al Ali.

In 2019, Hina Khan made her big Cannes red carpet debut. She wore Ziad Nakad couture for the big day. Sharing a picture from her Cannes debut, Hina Khan captioned it: "The picture is just not "a" picture."

Hina Khan became a star after featuring as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Other than Hina Khan, TV star Helly Shah also made her red carpet debut earlier this week. Cannes regulars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are also attending the film festival. Aishwarya is representing cosmetic giant L'Oreal, while Deepika is a jury member.