'This Time Without The VFX': Can You Decode The Baahubali Connection In Tamannaah's Post

Tamannaah shared this image. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia only seems to get luckier by the day. After basking in the glam and shine of the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the actress got a surprise visit from a very lovely guest. No, it's not any celebrity. In fact, it's not even a human being. What made Tamannaah's day is a tiny butterfly. Yes, you heard it right. And we know that the actress is feeling quite blessed after she posted her cheerful photos on Instagram. Tamannaah's photos show her posing for the camera while a butterfly walks on her shoulder. Of course, the actress poses in ways that do not disturb the little guest. She wrote, “Miss B and her butterfly. S S Rajamouli sir, this time without the VFX or wait maybe they saw Baahubali.”

Apart from carrying the beauty of a butterfly on her shoulders, Tamannaah Bhatia has been sashaying as the epitome of grace on the Cannes 2022 red carpet. The actress' ensembles have bewitched us and it's a crime to take our eyes off her. The actress has posted several photos of her stylish silhouettes. Here's a carousel post captioned “Cannes 2022”:

Tamannaah Bhatia also made heads turn at the inauguration of the India pavilion at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. At the event, Tamannaah shared some ghoomar dance moves with Deepika Padukone, who is on her jury duty at the film festival, Pooja Hegde and Urvashi Rautela.

The excitement of going to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time was visible on Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram Stories even before she reached the venue. When she landed in France on Monday, she treated us to several photos from her day outing. “Enroute Cannes,” is what she wrote as the caption.

Tamannaah Bhatia, or Miss B as she loves to call herself, recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film Babli Bouncer. She has posted photos and videos from the wrap-up party of the film. The caption read, “Miss B and her Babli Bouncer wrap party.” Take a look:

Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in Anil Ravipudi's comedy-drama F3: Fun and Frustration, which is slated to release on May 27. She will also be seen in Babli Bouncer, Bholaa Shankar and Plan A Plan B.