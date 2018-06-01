Taimur, Karan Johar's Twins Roohi And Yash Are Special Guests At Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya's Birthday Party. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, 1, and Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash, also 1, are the special guests at Laksshya's birthday party. Laksshya, actor Tusshar Kapoor's son, is celebrating his second birthday today. Baby Taimur arrived with his nanny and was cutely dressed in denim pants and white shirt. Karan Johar accompanied Yash and Roohi to the party. The kids were photographed while making their way inside the venue. Birthday boy Laksshya also came to greet the paparazzi with his father. Laksshya was born to Tusshar via surrogacy in 2016. He and Taimur go to the same playschool.
Highlights
- Taimur was cutely dressed in denim pants and white shirt
- Karan Johar accompanied Yash and Roohi
- Laksshya also came to greet the paparazzi
Say hello to Taimur, Roohi, Yash and also to Karan Johar.
Meet the birthday boy Laksshya. Wish you a very happy birthday.
Laksshya's grandfather Jeetendra also welcomed the guests.
Ekta Kapoor, Laksshya's bua shared glimpses from the party and first, she posted a picture of the 'Gemini gems' - Laksshya, Karan Johar (who celebrates his birthday on May 25) and herself (she was born on June 7).
This is the other picture she shared.
CommentsThe doting dad Tusshar had posted this picture of Laksshya, taken during the time he was born and wrote, "Been 2 years since this 'laddoo' came into my life and changed it forever! My angel for eternity, the love that I never ever felt before and will never after!"
June 1 calls for a double celebration for Ekta's family as well as Kareena and Sonam Kapoor. Their film Veere Di Wedding released today. It is co-produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor.