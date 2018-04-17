Tusshar Kapoor On Being A 'Hands-on Parent' To Son Laksshya: 'I Plan My Day According To His Timetable'

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who is often lauded for embracing single parenthood so beautifully, has revealed that all he does is 'plan' his day 'according to son Laksshya's timetable', reported news agency IANS. The Golmaal actor shared his parental sojourn and how he faced personal challenges and growing up as a father at an event in Mumbai. The 41-year-old actor said, "My child is my focus and I plan my day according to his timetable," IANS quoted him as saying. Speaking of his decision of having Laksshya and the response from the society, he said that often gets messages from people saying that he inspired them. "I am 41 now. At around 35, 37, I started getting paternal instincts for my pets. I also began to wonder then how would it feel like to hold your child? I wanted to be a father and I wanted to start a family, so I did it. People then messaged me that I am inspiring them," he said.
Tusshar Kapoor also said that he doesn't want to 'miss out on any experience' of Laksshya's childhood and doesn't mind taking him along to his work. He had taken him along while shooting for Rohit Shetty's film Golmaal Again. Talking about which, he said, "I spend most of the day with my child and I don't want to miss out on any experience with my child. For Golmaal Again shooting, I took him along with me since I didn't want to stay away from him for long. He had fun on the sets," IANS quoted him as saying.
On the sets, Laksshya had a lot of fun, especially with actress Tabu. Tusshar had posted an adorable video of them enjoying a moment.
Tusshar has been a hands-on parent ever since Laksshya's birth in June 2016 was born via surrogacy and his (Laksshya's) aunt Eka Kapoor often shares photos and videos of the father-son duo. Some time back, she posted a video of Tusshar enjoying a school activity with son along with other children and their mothers. She had captioned the post, "With the mommies is my daddy no 1 #respect #bestfather #luckylaqu."
Speaking of other celebrity parents, Tusshar revealed that his Golmaal series co-star Ajay Devgn spends 'majority of his time with his kids' and so does Aamir Khan. "In the industry, Ajay Devgn spends a majority of his time with his kids. Aamir Khan also does the best of everything for his kids," IANS quoted him as saying.
